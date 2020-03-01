Women's Day: 5 Wonder Women in Indian web shows you should know
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Be it the stunning girls of Four More Shots Please or Richa Chadha's Zarina Mallik in Inside Edge, there are countless women in Indian web shows who are strong-headed and wilful. Take a look at some of them this Women's Day.
*Anjana Menon, Damini, Umang Singh and Siddhi Patel (played by Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Gurbani and...
Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek, Millie Bobby Brown, Lana Condor, Ava DuVernay and 50 other women participated in selecting a curated series of Netflix shows and... The Wrap Also reported by •RTTNews •AppleInsider •PRWeek