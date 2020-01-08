Christian Bale to play villain in Thor Love and Thunder, Tessa Thompson confirms

Virgil Universe RT @IGN: Christian Bale will play the villain in Thor: Love & Thunder. https://t.co/tIzaHiA5nu https://t.co/TYWs5Advuo 13 seconds ago Ali Tavassoli RT @RottenTomatoes: "Christian Bale is going to play our villain, which is going to be fantastic" - Tessa Thompson has confirmed in an ET i… 21 seconds ago Timothy Malone RT @getFANDOM: Tessa Thompson confirms Christian Bale is playing the villain in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' ⚡️ (via @etnow | https://t.co/LVj… 2 minutes ago The Geeky Nerdian Valkyrie star Tessa Thompson confirms that Christian Bale's playing a villain in "Thor: Love and Thunder." Are you… https://t.co/MXxWNExI3A 3 minutes ago Deepak Logan 🍁 From the Batman to upcoming Thor villain. Christian Bale will play the bad guy in Thor: Love and Thunder. https://t.co/kl0LysZdIO 4 minutes ago