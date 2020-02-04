Vanessa Hudgens Adds Nude Angel to Tattoo Collection

Aside from showing off her raunchy new inking, the 'Bad Boys for Life' actress shares a clip that captures the first time she sees the design etched on the right side of her body.



Recent related videos from verified sources Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Angel Tattoo When you're getting tattooed anywhere that's not your forearm, it's hard to watch your artist work without contorting your body and potentially bumping into them. Most of the time, you don't know.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:33Published 15 hours ago Vanessa Hudgens flaunts her hot bikini bod on Instagram Vanessa Hudgens' "High School Musical" days are long gone. After a nude photo leak in 2010, the gorgeous star bounced back and now shares sexy pics on her own terms. Credit: Page Six Duration: 00:51Published on February 4, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Vanessa Hudgens Gets 'Divine Feminine' Tattoo - Watch Video of Her First Reaction! Vanessa Hudgens is sporting some fresh ink! The 31-year-old Bad Boys for Life actress took to Instagram on Thursday (March 5) to show off her new tattoo. PHOTOS:...

Just Jared 1 day ago



Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Nude "Divine Feminine Angel" Tattoo We're soarin', flyin' over Vanessa Hudgens' new tattoo. On Thursday, the newly-single star unveiled her latest ink on Instagram and it appears to commemorate the...

E! Online 19 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this