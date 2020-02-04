Global  

Vanessa Hudgens Adds Nude Angel to Tattoo Collection

Saturday, 7 March 2020
Aside from showing off her raunchy new inking, the 'Bad Boys for Life' actress shares a clip that captures the first time she sees the design etched on the right side of her body.
 Vanessa Hudgens has added to her body art collection by getting a tattoo of a nude angel.

When you're getting tattooed anywhere that's not your forearm, it's hard to watch your artist work without contorting your body and potentially bumping into them. Most of the time, you don't know..

Vanessa Hudgens' "High School Musical" days are long gone. After a nude photo leak in 2010, the gorgeous star bounced back and now shares sexy pics on her own terms.

Vanessa Hudgens Gets 'Divine Feminine' Tattoo - Watch Video of Her First Reaction!

Vanessa Hudgens is sporting some fresh ink! The 31-year-old Bad Boys for Life actress took to Instagram on Thursday (March 5) to show off her new tattoo. PHOTOS:...
Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Nude "Divine Feminine Angel" Tattoo

We're soarin', flyin' over Vanessa Hudgens' new tattoo. On Thursday, the newly-single star unveiled her latest ink on Instagram and it appears to commemorate the...
