'The Young and The Restless' Actor Roscoe Born Passed Away

The 69-year-old, who also appeared in 'All My Children' and 'One Life to Live', has been described as an incredibly talented actor and songwriter by business partner Deanna Lynne.



Recent related news from verified sources Roscoe Born, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead at 69 Roscoe Born, known for his roles in soap operas including "The Young and the Restless," "One Life to Live" and "Days of Our Lives," has died. He was 69.

FOXNews.com 15 hours ago



