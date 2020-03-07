Charlize Theron Rocks Jean Jumpsuit For Lunch in LA Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Charlize Theron wears some cute olive booties with her jean jumpsuit while running some errands in Los Angeles earlier this week. The 44-year-old multi-Oscar nominee also stopped by Sugarfish for a bite to eat during her day out. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Charlize Theron Charlize recently joined Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Cynthia [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Eduardo Leo Aponte Herrerias RT @sweetquebecer: Charlize Theron Rocks Jean Jumpsuit For Lunch in LA https://t.co/pS1Ixop7Ej via @JustJared 1 week ago ☆★ Martine ★☆ RT @JustJared: Charlize Theron steps out in a full jean jumpsuit in LA https://t.co/gYtz6YVtxj 1 week ago