McCoy Tyner, jazz piano powerhouse, dies

Seattle Times Friday, 6 March 2020 ()
McCoy Tyner, a cornerstone of John Coltrane’s groundbreaking 1960s quartet and one of the most influential pianists in jazz history, died Friday at his home in northern New Jersey. He was 81. His nephew Kolby Tyner confirmed the death. No other details were provided. Along with Bill Evans, Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea and only a […]
