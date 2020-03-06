McCoy Tyner, jazz piano powerhouse, dies

uetake ritsu（脱原発に一票） RT @hiranok: McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Powerhouse, Is Dead at 81 (https://t.co/TPTVQwQniS) #NewsPicks https://t.co/7qiONujzMb 38 seconds ago Wooders1 RT @rwilliams1947: Greatly saddened by the news that McCoy Tyner, one of the pillars of jazz piano, has gone, aged 81. Last survivor of the… 1 minute ago pakirasu RT @nytimes: McCoy Tyner, the jazz piano powerhouse, has died at 81. He played in John Coltrane’s quartet and influenced virtually every pi… 2 minutes ago Sandy Johns McCoy Tyner Dies: Jazz Piano Giant With Resume In Soundtracks, Film, TV Was 81 – Deadline https://t.co/VvgcS56T7o 3 minutes ago sinh11.f very sad news from Jazz world. rest in peace. McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Powerhouse, Is Dead at 81 https://t.co/gY6reIfTFJ 4 minutes ago Teresa Chase RT @JamilSmith: McCoy Tyner is gone at 81. “Mr. Tyner was one of the main expressways of modern jazz piano,” @benratliff writes. “Nearly ev… 5 minutes ago Cymru Top story: McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Powerhouse, Is Dead at 81 https://t.co/Lt83RQVpbF, see more https://t.co/hLkliPrnCS 5 minutes ago 平野啓一郎 McCoy Tyner, Jazz Piano Powerhouse, Is Dead at 81 (https://t.co/TPTVQwQniS) #NewsPicks https://t.co/7qiONujzMb 7 minutes ago