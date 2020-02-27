"Candyman" - cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Vanessa Williams, Rebecca Spence, Brian King

Colorstream Media The New #Candyman Casts #YahyaAbdulMateenII #horror https://t.co/FiY2atu57c via @IseeColorstream 1 day ago CrystalJ The New #Candyman Casts #YahyaAbdulMateen #horror https://t.co/pSKITuu7ap via @IseeColorstream 1 week ago Remote Viewing 'Candyman': Release date, plot, cast, trailer and all you need to know about the Jordan Peele slasher - MEAWW https://t.co/HK3Dc1FfhN 1 week ago Reds RT @blackwomenviews: Oh....Emmmm...Geee...this looks amazing and terrifying! The #Candyman cast has some heavy hitters! You absolutely cann… 1 week ago 𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖌𝖆 RT @everythinglwry: New Trailer 🚨 #Candyman Director: Nia DaCosta Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Teyonah Parris Nathan Stewart-Jarrett… 1 week ago