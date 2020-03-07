Global  

Actor Nicholas Tucci, Who Appeared on 'Pose' & 'Homeland', Dies at 38

Just Jared Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Nicholas Tucci has passed away at the young age of 38 on Tuesday, March 3. The actor’s father shared the sad news on Facebook (via People) tonight (March 6). Nick appeared in television shows Pose and Homeland, among others, and starred in 2011′s You’re Next horror movie. “This is Alexander Tucci, Nick’s father. On Tuesday, [...]
