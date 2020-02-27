Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Her 10-Month-Old Son Archie
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Meghan Markle is gushing over her son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor! The Duchess of Sussex spoke to attendee Claire Spencer, whose husband was honored at the Endeavour Fund Awards this week about her growing baby. Claire then told Hello! magazine (via People) what Meghan shared about Archie: “She said, ‘Oh yes, well, he is 10 months now [...]
Canada will no longer be paying for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s security. In the wake of the couple’s transition out of their Royal Family roles, their... Just Jared Also reported by •Tamworth Herald