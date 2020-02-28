Taimur Ali Khan makes his debut on Kareena Kapoor's Instagram by stealing her frame
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's tiny tot Taimur sure knows how to win hearts. With his mischievous smile and his adorable shenanigans, Taimur has become one of the most loved kids in the country. Now, Taimur has taken his cuteness a notch higher; don't believe us? Take a look at the picture and see it for yourself. Thank...
Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. On Friday, the "Jab We Met" actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram.
#KareenaKapoorKhan #KareenaKapoorInstagram #Bollywood #KareenaKapoor
Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena together in Raju Hirani's next, Salman Khan to chase Aayush Sharma in next upcoming cop drama, Nick Jonas reacts on age gap between him and Priyanka Chopra are among the..
From Rajeev Khandelwal getting candid on web series and films and Kiara Advani's busy 2020 to Bigg Boss 13's Rashami Desai talking about her family, Tiger Shroff... Bollywood Life Also reported by •DNA