With Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor has hit a hatrick; here's how

Mid-Day Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 has finally hit the screens and it is already creating an uproar amongst the audience. Baaghi 3 also emerged as the biggest opener of 2020 with a massive 17.5 crores collections on Day 1 which makes it Shraddha’s yet another double-digit opener.

The movie marks her third...
News video: Watch: Shraddha Kapoor turns 33, celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor turns 33, celebrates birthday with Tiger Shroff 02:08

 Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor turned 33 on March 3. Shraddha celebrated her birthday with paparazzi. Tiger Shroff gave Shraddha a surprise visit on her birthday and dedicated a dance for his actor friend. Shraddha and Tiger also cut cake together. Currently, Shraddha is gearing up for Baaghi 3...

Public Review| 'Baaghi 3' [Video]Public Review| 'Baaghi 3'

Actor Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer film "Baaghi 3" finally hits the silver screens today. #Baaghi3 #TigerShroff #ShraddhaKapoor #Baaghi #Bollywood

Tiger Shroff's BEST Birthday Surprise For Shraddha Kapoor, Dances In The Middle Of Road [Video]Tiger Shroff's BEST Birthday Surprise For Shraddha Kapoor, Dances In The Middle Of Road

Surprise: Tiger Shroff celebrates Shraddha Kapoor's birthday with a bang, dances for Shraddha Kapoor in the middle of the road.

From Chhichhore to Saaho to Baaghi 3, how Shraddha Kapoor is proving her versatility!

Shraddha Kapoor has time and again proved her versatility as an actress by giving promising performances one after the other and within a short span of time, the...
See Photos: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with fans; Tiger Shroff gives her a special surprise

See Photos: Shraddha Kapoor celebrates birthday with fans; Tiger Shroff gives her a special surpriseShraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are having a fantastic week. And no, it's not just about the release of their upcoming film, Baaghi 3. The actors turned a year...
lovers_varundvn

príчαnkα lσvєѕ vαrun RT @dna: '#Baaghi3' special screening: #VarunDhawan, #TaraSutaria watch @iTIGERSHROFF-@ShraddhaKapoor's film with them https://t.co/RRWLVfo… 2 hours ago

ManjushaRK

Manjusha RT @GulfNewsVideo: #Video: #Bollywood stars @iTIGERSHROFF and @ShraddhaKapoor get rebellious with #Baaghi3: https://t.co/xAbMUUcwSb @GulfNe… 5 hours ago

cassirvelez9

cassandrarenezvelez RT @Spotboye: VERDICT : 🌟🌟1/2 Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor starrer #Baaghi3 needed more emotion, it stands diluted with too much action!… 19 hours ago

DelhiTimesTweet

Delhi Times .@ShraddhaKapoor on #CBFC chopping some dialogues from #Baaghi3: They were never really out and out verbal abuses,… https://t.co/VxitDUQ7pG 19 hours ago

FansnStars

FansnStars↩ Shraddha Kapoor has a way with transitions when it comes to character; Baaghi 3 brings her action-ready!… https://t.co/1eiU2YH9qs 23 hours ago

GulfNewsVideo

Gulf News Video #Video: #Bollywood stars @iTIGERSHROFF and @ShraddhaKapoor get rebellious with #Baaghi3: https://t.co/xAbMUUcwSb… https://t.co/g7zMfEpWoV 1 day ago

dna

DNA '#Baaghi3' special screening: #VarunDhawan, #TaraSutaria watch @iTIGERSHROFF-@ShraddhaKapoor's film with them https://t.co/RRWLVfo8cv 1 day ago

newsencender

News Encender Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 released today on 4400 screens with a mixed response from the cri… https://t.co/h2AMrcv1fa 1 day ago

