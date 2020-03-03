Global  

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari opens up on Women’s Day

IndiaTimes Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
From ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ to ‘Panga’, director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has painted women as heroes who dream big. With her powerful storytelling she has celebrated women on the silver screen. As the world indulges in the spirit of International Women's Day, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari exclusively shared her thoughts about the same with ETimes and said, “Everyday is women’s day, we need to give women what they deserve. Women’s day should be like an everyday thing, like how we pray daily. There should be no special day. However, having said that I believe that when people start taking women for granted, we need such occasions to remind them about the might of women.”
News video: Ashwiny's short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi' to release on Woman's Day

Ashwiny's short film 'Ghar Ki Murgi' to release on Woman's Day 01:07

 Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari short film "Ghar Ki Murgi", which stars Sakshi Tanwar, celebrates the selfless spirit of women who dedicate their life to look for their family. #GharKiMurgi #WomansDay #bollywood

Recent related videos from verified sources

International Women's Day In Denver [Video]International Women's Day In Denver

Denver celebrated with women in fitness on Friday.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:37Published

All-Women Crew Builds Habitat House For North Texas Mom In Need [Video]All-Women Crew Builds Habitat House For North Texas Mom In Need

Photojournalist Billy Sexton takes us to the job site on International Women's Day.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

This Women's Day, gear up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sakshi Tanwar's Ghar Ki Murgi

This Women's Day, gear up for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sakshi Tanwar's Ghar Ki MurgiAmidst the bustling bylanes of Delhi, resides the Batra family. Homemaker Seema Batra (Sakshi Tanwar) manages this home and is the sole force behind keeping the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Hindu

Women's Day: Schoolgirl becomes district collector for a day, inspires Twitter

With International Women’s Day being a few days away, the celebrations have already began where women in the field of social, cultural and economic development...
Mid-Day

