Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari opens up on Women’s Day

From 'Nil Battey Sannata' to 'Panga', director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has painted women as heroes who dream big. With her powerful storytelling she has celebrated women on the silver screen. As the world indulges in the spirit of International Women's Day, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari exclusively shared her thoughts about the same with ETimes and said, "Everyday is women's day, we need to give women what they deserve. Women's day should be like an everyday thing, like how we pray daily. There should be no special day. However, having said that I believe that when people start taking women for granted, we need such occasions to remind them about the might of women."


