Amanda Seyfried Steps Out After Final 'SCOOB!' Trailer Debuts - Watch Here!
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Amanda Seyfried keeps it cute in her casual outfit while out in Los Angeles on Friday afternoon (March 6). The -year-old actress stopped by a small cafe for a quick bite to eat before continuing her errands for the day. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Amanda Seyfried If you missed it, the brand [...]
Check out the official final trailer for Scoob! starring Frank Welker, Zac Efron, Gina Rodriguez, Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried, Tracy Morgan, Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons, Jason Isaacs and Mark Wahlberg!
Release Date: May 15, 2020
Scoob! is a 3D computer-animated adventure comedy movie featuring...
