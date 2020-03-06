Global  

DNC Changes Debate Qualification Rules, Eliminating Only Tulsi Gabbard from Arizona Stage

Mediaite Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
DNC Changes Debate Qualification Rules, Eliminating Only Tulsi Gabbard from Arizona StageThe next DNC debate will feature only the two men who remain. Rep. Gabbard will be excluded.
New threshold for next debate likely rules out Tulsi Gabbard

The Democratic National Committee has ratcheted up the threshold to qualify for its next presidential debate, requiring candidates to have picked up at least 20%...
Seattle Times

Tulsi Gabbard calls on Biden, Sanders to demand DNC allow her on Arizona debate stage

The only woman remaining in the 2020 race for the White House is calling on her party's top two competitors to help pressure the Democratic National Committee...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Daily Caller

