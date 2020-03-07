"Boss Level" - cast: Mel Gibson, Frank Grillo, Naomi Watts, Arianne Fraser, Will Sasso, Annabelle Wallis, Ken Jeong, Mathilde Ollivier, Selina Lo, Michelle Yeoh, Meadow Williams Saturday, 7 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

*Release date :* April 16, 2020

*Synopsis :* Every day, a retired special forces veteran (Grillo) is trapped in a never-ending loop resulting in his death. In order ...

