Meghan McCain Reveals 'The View' Staff Was Warned to Not Steal Hand Sanitizer from the Office
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () The staff at The View will be risking their jobs if they decide to steal hand sanitizer from from the office, co-host Meghan McCain revealed. There has been a nationwide shortage of hand sanitizers, like Purell, and it looks like the staff at The View wants to make sure they stay stocked with the disinfectant. [...]
Los Angeles International Airport officials have installed hundreds of hand sanitizer stations and staff are doing hourly deep cleaning of terminal bathrooms in an effort to fight the spread of coronavirus.