Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Danny Tidwell Dead - 'So You Think You Can Dance' Finalist Dies at 35

Danny Tidwell Dead - 'So You Think You Can Dance' Finalist Dies at 35

Just Jared Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Professional dancer Danny Tidwell has died at the young age of 35. Danny shot to fame when he appeared on the third season of the Fox competition series So You Think You Can Dance in 2007. He came in second place. Danny was the adopted brother of dancer Travis Wall, who came in second place [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jumanji: The Next Level - Ruby Roundhouse [Video]Jumanji: The Next Level - Ruby Roundhouse

Check out the official "Ruby Roundhouse" trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito and Danny..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:34Published

If You Only Knew: Danny Pudi [Video]If You Only Knew: Danny Pudi

Danny Pudi sits down with Larry King for a rapid-fire game of 'If You Only Knew' where he reveals what keeps him up at night, his proudest accomplishment, and a secret talent.

Credit: Larry King Now     Duration: 06:01Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExaroNews

Exaro News 📰⏰⚖️🔔💯🏆🌊🔥💨🍀 "So You Think You Can Dance's" Danny Tidwell Dead at 35 | E! News is #trending in #EntertainmentNews #ExaroNews https://t.co/09udhLGAOk 31 seconds ago

AmandasInk

Amanda This is heartbreaking. Danny’s beautiful dancing on SYTYCD took my breath away. https://t.co/t4ykAbs15B 35 seconds ago

Bloomshowers

Bloom RT @THR: Danny Tidwell, a finalist on 'So You Think You Can Dance?', died on Friday, according to his brother and fellow dancer, Travis Wal… 1 minute ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star Danny Tidwell dead at 35 https://t.co/MNxWnY9MXt https://t.co/ebneC43Lv3 4 minutes ago

TimesEurope

Times of News Europe ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star Danny Tidwell dead at 35 https://t.co/Bp5BvBAn4Z https://t.co/Hd26G50QVR 4 minutes ago

tlrd

Towleroad ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist Danny Tidwell Dead at 35 https://t.co/MvmYTdtQAn https://t.co/qD57U2SmzL 12 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist Danny Tidwell Dead at 35 https://t.co/Z8pY8FAvTY https://t.co/RoXWKCwelu 13 minutes ago

David_L_London

David L. London RT @Variety: Danny Tidwell, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Finalist, Dies at 35 https://t.co/ycZOa4VMp7 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.