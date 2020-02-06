Saturday, 7 March 2020 () The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on three major gossip topics. First, he addresses Post Malone getting fans concerned. Second, he talks about Lizzo getting upset about her videos being removed. Third, Drake takes action with a legal case. Watch and comment below!
The post Watch: Post Malone Performance Concerns Fans, Lizzo Pops Off, Drake Takes Legal Action appeared first on .
Post Malone's jewelry collection has grown substantially since his first episode of 'On the Rocks,' especially his collection of watches. From his Nautilus, factory baguette band and bezel combo, with..