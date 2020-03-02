Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Their First Holi As Married Couple: See the Pics

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Celebrate Their First Holi As Married Couple: See the Pics

Billboard.com Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra radiate love in every single photo they take, but the pics they've shared from their first Holi celebrations as Mr. and Mrs. are just as bright and cheery as the vibrant festival.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: Nick Jonas and Priyanka had a blast at their first Holi

Nick Jonas and Priyanka had a blast at their first Holi 00:19

 Nick Jonas and Priyanka had a blast at their first Holi

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi [Video]Nick joins Priyanka in India for his 1st Holi

American singer Nick Jonas celebrated his first Holi with his wife Priyanka Chopra and her famous friends, including Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, five days early, "in his second home" India.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:10Published

Isha Ambani hosts star studded pre Holi party [Video]Isha Ambani hosts star studded pre Holi party

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani daughter Isha Ambani hosted a grand pre Holi party here, with celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas, Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao, Katrina Kaif, Vicky..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Have a Colorful Night at Holi Celebration!

Nick Jonas just experienced the Holi festival for the very first time and he had a very colorful night with his wife Priyanka Chopra! The 27-year-old singer...
Just Jared Jr

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Horseback Riding Date Is Straight Out of a Movie

The love bug is strong with these two. On Sunday, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took their horses to the old town road with the ultimate date. Always ones to...
E! Online


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.