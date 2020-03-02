Global  

‪Placido Domingo pulls out of Royal Opera House performances

Japan Today Saturday, 7 March 2020 ()
Spanish tenor ‪Plácido Domingo, who is ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from this summer's production of Don Carlo at London's Royal Opera House. The Royal…
Royal Opera House and Placido Domingo agree he will not star in Don Carlo

The Royal Opera House has mutually agreed with opera singer and conductor Placido Domingo that he will not feature in upcoming performances of Don Carlo,...
Belfast Telegraph

‪Plácido Domingo pulls out of Royal Opera House role

LONDON (AP) — London’s Royal Opera House says Spanish tenor ‪Plácido Domingo, who is ensnared in allegations of sexual misconduct, has withdrawn from...
Seattle Times

