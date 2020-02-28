Camilla Luddington Teases What's to Come For Jo After Alex Karev's Exit on 'Grey's Anatomy'
Saturday, 7 March 2020 () Camilla Luddington is ready for Jo Wilson-Karev’s future on Grey’s Anatomy. On Saturday (March 7), the 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself reading an future script for the show, just days after her on-screen husband Alex Karev’s (played Justin Chambers) final episode aired. “Reading ‘Dear Jo…’ like..,” Camilla captioned the [...]
Link (Chris Carmack) comes over to visit Jo (Camilla Luddington) and she tells him that she called Alex's mom and he never even went to Iowa, he just left. Hayes (guest star Richard Flood) and Meredith..
"The truth is: there's really no good way to say goodbye." Truer words have never been spoken than those of Meredith Grey in last night's episode of Grey's... E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbiz •The Wrap