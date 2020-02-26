Global  

Danny Tidwell's Husband David Benaym Shares Emotional Tribute After Dancer's Shocking Death

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Danny Tidwell‘s husband is breaking his silence after the professional dancer’s shocking death. News reporter David Benaym took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon (March 7) to share an emotional tribute to Danny, who was sadly killed in a car accident the night before. He was only 35. “I’m devastated that my Danny, the love of [...]
Danny Tidwell's Death Mourned by So You Think You Can Dance Stars and Other Celebs

So You Think You Can Dance stars took to social media on Saturday to mourn the death of one of their own: Season three finalist Danny Tidwell. The dancer was...
E! Online

Danny Tidwell Dead - 'So You Think You Can Dance' Finalist Dies at 35

Professional dancer Danny Tidwell has died at the young age of 35. Danny shot to fame when he appeared on the third season of the Fox competition series So You...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online

