Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Elated to have been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category at the mid-day and Radio City Hitlist Web Awards for Selection Day, Rajesh Tailang tells mid-day, "I have received awards for my role in Delhi Crime, but frankly, the character of Mohan Kumar is closer to my heart."



Having explored several projects... Elated to have been nominated for the Best Supporting Actor (Male) category at the mid-day and Radio City Hitlist Web Awards for Selection Day, Rajesh Tailang tells mid-day, "I have received awards for my role in Delhi Crime, but frankly, the character of Mohan Kumar is closer to my heart."Having explored several projects πŸ‘“ View full article