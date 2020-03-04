Global  

Madison Beer Pays Tribute to New Album With a Fresh Tattoo

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Madison Beer is sporting some brand-new ink! The newly 21-year-old “Selfish” singer took showed off her new tattoo on artist JonBoy‘s Instagram on Saturday (March 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madison Beer The tiny tattoo, on her neck, features the words “Life Support,” aka the name of her upcoming album. If you [...]
