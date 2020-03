Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Priyanka Chopra and her husband pop artiste Nick Jonas enjoy a huge fan following as a couple and as individuals. Much of the content they share on



Recently, the couple attended Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani... Priyanka Chopra and her husband pop artiste Nick Jonas enjoy a huge fan following as a couple and as individuals. Much of the content they share on social media go viral in no time, and the couple gets a lot of love from their fans across the world.Recently, the couple attended Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani 👓 View full article