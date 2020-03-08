Thappad, Panga, Shakuntala Devi: Year of the Women-centric film in Bollywood

Director Anubhav Sinha is satisfied with the box office showing of his critically-acclaimed latest release, "Thappad". Although the film managed just over Rs 22 crore till its second Saturday, Sinha has declared that is "exactly what I thought it'll do -- making money". While "Thappad" is yet to be declared a hit despite starting ...

