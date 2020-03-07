Danny Tidwell's Husband Shares a Touching Tribute After Dancer's Tragic Death

The world is still mourning the loss of So You Think You Can Dance finalist, Danny Tidwell. On Saturday, it was reported that the professional dancer passed away on Friday. According to...



Recent related news from verified sources Danny Tidwell's Death Mourned by So You Think You Can Dance Stars and Other Celebs So You Think You Can Dance stars took to social media on Saturday to mourn the death of one of their own: Season three finalist Danny Tidwell. The dancer was...

E! Online 7 hours ago



So You Think You Can Dance's Danny Tidwell Dead at 35 Danny Tidwell, a dancer and finalist on the reality show So You Think You Can Dance, died on Friday. He was 35. His brother Travis Wall, a former contestant and...

E! Online 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this