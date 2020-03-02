Justice League was plagued by one problem after another, says Ben Affleck
Sunday, 8 March 2020 () Hollywood star Ben Affleck has reflected back on the failure of his big budget film "Justice League", saying it was tough making the film as it was plagued by many problems. Released in 2017, "Justice League" was an ambitious bet by Warner Bros-DC Comics to expand their DC Extended Universe (DCEU) but the film fell really short...
Ben Affleck breaks down his most iconic characters, including his roles in 'Good Will Hunting,' 'School Ties,' 'Dazed and Confused,' 'Chasing Amy,' 'Armageddon,' 'Pearl Harbor,' 'The Town,' 'Argo,' 'Batman Vs. Superman,' 'Justice League' and 'The Way Back.' The Way Back is out today!
The Animal Justice League of America reached out to Gabriel the Great's rescuers to join in his fight for justice against his abusers. Gabriel was found with acid burns over more than half of his body.
