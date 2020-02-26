Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at 'I Still Believe' Premiere

KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at 'I Still Believe' Premiere

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
KJ Apa hits the red carpet with Britt Robertson and Shania Twain at the I Still Believe premiere on Saturday evening (March 7) at the ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, Calif. Joining the stars at the premiere were fellow cast members Melissa Roxburgh and Gary Sinise. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of KJ Apa Also [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ETCanada - Published < > Embed
News video: KJ Apa Says 'I Still Believe' Is The Most Important Project He's Done

KJ Apa Says 'I Still Believe' Is The Most Important Project He's Done 03:54

 "I Still Believe" stars Shania Twain, KJ Apa, and Britt Robertson discuss their inspiring romantic biopic, which chronicles the personal struggles of Christian singer Jeremy Camp after losing his wife to ovarian cancer.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

I Still Believe Movie Clip - Your Truth [Video]I Still Believe Movie Clip - Your Truth

I Still Believe Movie Clip - Your Truth - KJ Apa, Britt Robertson I Still Believe – In Theaters March 13, 2020. Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, and Shania Twain. Plot synopsis:..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:55Published

I Still Believe movie Clip - I'm So In - KJ Apa, Britt Robertson [Video]I Still Believe movie Clip - I'm So In - KJ Apa, Britt Robertson

I Still Believe movie Clip - I'm So In - KJ Apa, Britt Robertson In Theaters March 13, 2020. Starring KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise, and Shania Twain. From the makers of I CAN ONLY IMAGINE..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:49Published


Tweets about this

melbbsbk610

Melissa Anderson RT @JustJared: KJ Apa, Britt Robertson, & Shania Twain hit the red carpet at the #IStillBelieve premiere! https://t.co/UEiygkmdAq 6 hours ago

MekoStarr

Gospel Music KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at 'I Still Believe' Premiere 11 hours ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #APA KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at ‘I Still Believe’ Premiere https://t.co/oxDdZrTcmG 11 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #MusicTv #APA KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at ‘I Still Believe’ Premiere https://t.co/oxDdZrTcmG 11 hours ago

gossip_dept

Gossip Department KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at ‘I Still Believe’ Premiere https://t.co/NTQON3B5YC https://t.co/fhZm6cdtEh 14 hours ago

footballkim

Football ⚽️ RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at ‘I Still Believe’ Premiere https://t.co/v84b0lc16T 15 hours ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at ‘I Still Believe’ Premiere https://t.co/v84b0lc16T 15 hours ago

gsloveapp

GSLOVEAPP 😇 KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at ‘I Still Believe’ Premiere #Celebs #Go #Gossip https://t.co/028zB8ISGV 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.