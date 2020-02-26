KJ Apa Joins Britt Robertson & Shania Twain at 'I Still Believe' Premiere
KJ Apa hits the red carpet with Britt Robertson and Shania Twain at the I Still Believe premiere on Saturday evening (March 7) at the ArcLight Hollywood in Hollywood, Calif. Joining the stars at the premiere were fellow cast members Melissa Roxburgh and Gary Sinise.
"I Still Believe" stars Shania Twain, KJ Apa, and Britt Robertson discuss their inspiring romantic biopic, which chronicles the personal struggles of Christian singer Jeremy Camp after losing his wife to ovarian cancer.