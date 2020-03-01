Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Daniel Craig Shares Sneak Peek of 'No Time to Die' During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch!

Daniel Craig Shares Sneak Peek of 'No Time to Die' During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Daniel Craig is taking over Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old actor hosted the sketch show on Saturday (March 7). Since the release date for the upcoming James Bond movie No Time to Die has been postponed, Daniel decided to give fans a “sneak peek” of the movie during his opening monologue. In the clip, Bond [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published < > Embed
News video: Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die' 00:53

 Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die' The forthcoming film - which was pushed back to November - is expected to be the 52-year-old star's fifth and final outing as the suave spy, but the actor may not be prepared to let someone else don the tuxedo just yet. A source told...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role [Video]Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role

Daniel Craig Talks Redefining His 'James Bond' Role During a recent Q&A in New York for his 2006 film, ‘Casino Royale,’ Craig was asked to discuss his character, James Bond. In particular,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published

Daniel Craig 'may return for 6th outing as James Bond' [Video]Daniel Craig 'may return for 6th outing as James Bond'

Daniel Craig is expected to hang up his James Bond tuxedo after 'No Time to Die', but it has now been claimed he may still return for a sixth outing as the suave spy.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:53Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'SNL': James Bond may be delayed over coronavirus concerns, but Daniel Craig offers a sneak peek

The real James Bond movie may be delayed, but "Saturday Night Live" host Daniel Craig won't let that stop fans from catching an early glimpse.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Just Jared

Justin Theroux Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' to Help Kyle Mooney Get Buff - Watch!

Justin Theroux is helping Kyle Mooney get buff! The 48-year-old actor made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live on Saturday (February 29) to help the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

mojoandjasper

Sherri RT @JustJared: Daniel Craig shared a "clip" from the upcoming James Bond movie during #SNL - watch! https://t.co/cEVLoZAXMT 4 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Daniel Craig Shares Sneak Peek of ‘No Time to Die’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue – Watch!… https://t.co/liYFL1ssvg 24 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Daniel Craig Shares Sneak Peek of ‘No Time to Die’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue – Watch!… https://t.co/xLalvjyUSo 24 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Daniel Craig Shares Sneak Peek of ‘No Time to Die’ During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue – Watch!… https://t.co/QgUCSnygrk 24 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Daniel Craig shared a "clip" from the upcoming James Bond movie during #SNL - watch! https://t.co/cEVLoZAXMT 29 minutes ago

TheMattFowler

Matt Fowler #SNL: Watch James Bond catch gambling fever in “sneak peek” of No Time to Die… https://t.co/fhdgDZSpAZ https://t.co/YPhLU4k7Gw 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.