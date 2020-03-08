Dia Mirza: My father, stepfather impacted my understanding of life

Actress Dia Mirza recalls the separation of her parents when she was a small child with sadness, but says her stepfather was an exemplary human being who knew exactly how to deal with her situation.



"As a child, I remember seeing what a struggle it was for both my parents to accommodate and adjust to the idea of not being... 👓 View full article



