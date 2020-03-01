The Weeknd Performs 'Blinding Lights' & 'Scared to Live' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

Global  

Sunday, 8 March 2020
The Weeknd is hitting the stage at Saturday Night Live! The 30-year-old entertainer was the musical guest on the sketch show on Saturday (March 7). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of The Weeknd During his performances, The Weeknd first played his latest hit “Blinding Lights” before debuting his new song “Scared to Live.” The [...]
Daniel Craig Shares Sneak Peek of 'No Time to Die' During 'Saturday Night Live' Monologue - Watch!

Daniel Craig is taking over Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old actor hosted the sketch show on Saturday (March 7). Since the release date for the upcoming...
Just Jared

John Krasinski to Host 'Saturday Night Live' with Musical Guest Dua Lipa!

John Krasinski and Dua Lipa are taking over Saturday Night Live! The NBC comedy sketch show announced that the 40-year-old actor/director will be hosting the...
Just Jared

