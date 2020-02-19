Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Watch The Weeknd Play 'Scared To Live', 'Blinding Lights' On Saturday Night Live

Watch The Weeknd Play 'Scared To Live', 'Blinding Lights' On Saturday Night Live

Clash Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Watch The Weeknd Play 'Scared To Live', 'Blinding Lights' On Saturday Night LiveNew album 'After Hours' is incoming...

*The Weeknd* aired new material on Saturday Night Live across the weekend.

The project's new album 'After Hours' lands on March 20th, with The Weeknd also playing an enormous world tour.

Hitting the UK for some lavish arena dates, Abel Tesfaye gave fans an indication of what to expect on Saturday Night Live.

Playing recent single 'Blinding Lights', he then returned to air brand new song 'Scared To Live'.

Check out both performances below.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Weeknd to bring The After Hours Tour to the UK and Europe [Video]The Weeknd to bring The After Hours Tour to the UK and Europe

The Weeknd to bring The After Hours Tour to the UK and Europe The huge run - which is set to feature the most LED lights and video for an arena show - sees the Canadian musician play three consecutive..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

The Weeknd Shares Track From New Album [Video]The Weeknd Shares Track From New Album

The Weeknd Shares Track From New Album The singer took to Instagram to post the track and reveal the album's artwork to his 21.5 million followers. The upcoming record will be The Weeknd's first..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

The Weeknd Performs 'Blinding Lights' & 'Scared to Live' on 'Saturday Night Live' - Watch!

The Weeknd is hitting the stage at Saturday Night Live! The 30-year-old entertainer was the musical guest on the sketch show on Saturday (March 7). PHOTOS: Check...
Just Jared Also reported by •HipHopDXBillboard.com

Daniel Craig & The Weeknd Team Up in Funny New 'SNL' Promo (Video)

Check out this hilarious new Saturday Night Live promo clip, featuring Daniel Craig and The Weeknd! The 52-year-old James Bond actor is hosting on Saturday...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

ClashMagazine

CLASH Watch The Weeknd air brand new material on Saturday Night Live... https://t.co/FxNMESsNI0 https://t.co/CmuegDs1XK 6 hours ago

KarmaKarte

tombstone RT @ClashMagazine: Watch The Weeknd play 'Scared To Live' + 'Blinding Lights' on Saturday Night Live... https://t.co/FxNMESsNI0 https://t.… 8 hours ago

ClashMagazine

CLASH Watch The Weeknd play 'Scared To Live' + 'Blinding Lights' on Saturday Night Live... https://t.co/FxNMESsNI0 https://t.co/v3JmZ8SLa2 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.