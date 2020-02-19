Watch The Weeknd Play 'Scared To Live', 'Blinding Lights' On Saturday Night Live

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

New album 'After Hours' is incoming...



*The Weeknd* aired new material on Saturday Night Live across the weekend.



The project's new album 'After Hours' lands on March 20th, with The Weeknd also playing an enormous world tour.



Hitting the UK for some lavish arena dates, Abel Tesfaye gave fans an indication of what to expect on Saturday Night Live.



Playing recent single 'Blinding Lights', he then returned to air brand new song 'Scared To Live'.



Check out both performances below.



