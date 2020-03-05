Global  

Pregnant Katy Perry Performs at ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup Final!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Katy Perry is putting on a show while pregnant! The 35-year-old Witness pop superstar put on an incredible show during the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday (March 8) at the game between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy [...]
News video: ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News 02:01

 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup [Video]Australia crush India to retain women's Twenty20 World Cup

SHOWS: MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 8, 2020) (AAP VIA REUTERS PICTURES - NO RESALES, NO ARCHIVE, NO USE AUSTRALIA, NO USE NEW ZEALAND) (MUTE) 1. STILL - MATCH IN PROGRESS AT THE MELBOURNE CRICKET

'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team [Video]'Chakde phatte': Akshay Kumar to Indian women's cricket team

Superstar Akshay Kumar is rooting for Indian women's cricket team to win the ongoing T20 World Cup final against Australia. He posted a video on his Instagram handle in which he is seen conveying his..

T20 WC Final Live: India women eye maiden title

Stay updated with Times of India to get live score updates of ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final match between India Women and Australia Women
IndiaTimes Also reported by •BBC SportZee News

Australia's Mitchell Starc to miss final ODI against South Africa to watch wife Alyssa in 'home World Cup final'

Australian paceman Mitchell Starc is all set to miss the final One-Day International (ODI) against South Africa to watch his wife, Alyssa Healy in action at the...
DNA

