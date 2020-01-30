Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Lil Baby’s Birmingham Show Ended in Chaos After Shooting

Lil Baby’s Birmingham Show Ended in Chaos After Shooting

Billboard.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Lil Baby's concert in Birmingham, Ala. erupted in chaos when gun fire popped off the side of the stage and sent the rapper -- and much of the audience -- running for safety.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pastor Troy & Lil Nas X, 2020 Predictions: J. Cole & Dreamville, QC & Lil Wayne | Everyday Struggle [Video]Pastor Troy & Lil Nas X, 2020 Predictions: J. Cole & Dreamville, QC & Lil Wayne | Everyday Struggle

On Thursday's (Jan. 30) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show discussing Pastor Troy’s homophobic comments towards  Lil Nas X and his outfit of choice..

Credit: Complex Media     Duration: 39:36Published


Tweets about this

Stevo_1017

Gotti RT @djvlad: Lil Baby's Birmingham, AL Show Ended After Shooting Off Stage https://t.co/Eypj2A6nqk 12 minutes ago

EnterpriserSTE

EnterpriserSuite 1 #Person #Shot During #Lil Baby’s #Alabama #Concert Lil Baby’s concert on Saturday night ended in … https://t.co/a5Pg5f8Vx1 4 hours ago

vladtv

VladTV Lil Baby's Birmingham, AL Show Ended After Shooting Off Stage https://t.co/lLnGl9FOAb 5 hours ago

djvlad

DJ Vlad - VladTV.com Lil Baby's Birmingham, AL Show Ended After Shooting Off Stage https://t.co/Eypj2A6nqk 5 hours ago

4hhteam

4hiphop Lil Baby Show Ends in Gunfire, One Person Shot: Report - A Lil Baby show in Birmingham, Ala. ended in gunfire on Sa… https://t.co/hCKTF1dDSH 6 hours ago

ClaimFameRadio

ClaimYourFame Radio Lil Baby's Birmingham Show Ended in Chaos After Shooting https://t.co/61LJmK24iD via @billboard 6 hours ago

WAIRNetworks

WAIR Networks Published a new WAIR Report A Lil Baby show in Birmingham, Ala. ended in gunfi.... https://t.co/gWvUHXiiVb… https://t.co/G1QkaDBxCE 6 hours ago

inotech_3d

INOTECH3D 💯⛽️🔥💨 Lil Baby’s Birmingham Show Ended in Chaos After Shooting Lil Baby’s concert in Birmingham, Ala. erupted in chaos w… https://t.co/wo6Ljqcs3T 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.