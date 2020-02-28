Global  

Marnie the Dog Dead - Instagram-Famous Shih Tzu Dies at 18

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Marnie the Dog has sadly died. The beloved, Instagram-famous Shih Tzu passed away on Thursday (March 5), her owner Shirley Braha confirmed in an emotional Instagram post. “It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her [...]
Marnie the Dog, Famous Tongue-Out Pup, Dies at 18

Marnie the Dog -- the Internet-famous pooch who was known for her tongue-out expression -- has died. The Shih Tzu's owner, Shirley Braha, announced the tragic...
TMZ.com

Marnie the Dog, the Beloved Instagram Shih Tzu, Dies at 18

Social media will never be the same. On Saturday afternoon, news broke that the beloved Instagram star, Marnie the Dog, had passed away. The adorable Shih Tzu...
E! Online

