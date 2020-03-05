Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > JoJo Siwa Releases 'Worldwide Party Remix' Music Video Days Before Next Leg of Tour

JoJo Siwa Releases 'Worldwide Party Remix' Music Video Days Before Next Leg of Tour

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
JoJo Siwa just released a brand new music video over the weekend! The 16-year-old performer dropped a new remix of her song “Worldwide Party“, along with a new visual. JoJo is just a few days away from kicking off the final leg of her D.R.E.A.M. The Tour in Colorado. She will head to 50 more [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Oh baby! Katy Perry releases pregnancy news with new music video

Oh baby! Katy Perry releases pregnancy news with new music video 00:29

 Katy Perry dropped a new music video on Wednesday night, but it's the baby announcement she makes in the video that has people talking. Story: https://wfts.tv/3cxD0TA

Recent related videos from verified sources

Digitas’ Liane Nadeau: Death of the Cookie Is ‘the Symptom, Not the Illness’ [Video]Digitas’ Liane Nadeau: Death of the Cookie Is ‘the Symptom, Not the Illness’

SAN FRANCISCO– As the third-party cookie is phased out, the industry must rethink its approach around all media types. In an interview with Beet.TV’s Jon Watts at LiveRamp's RampUp Summit, Liane..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:56Published

A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus [Video]A no-nonsense video guide on the coronavirus

Meet the junior doctor who has cut through all the fog to bring you his no-nonsense video guide on everything you need to know about coronavirus. Cardiologist Dr Dominic Pimenta, 32, said was fed up of..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Miley Cyrus & JoJo Siwa Show Off Their Dance Moves at Rehearsal in Australia (Video)

JoJo Siwa and Miley Cyrus hang out together at at a show rehearsal! The 16-year-old YouTube star and the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer teamed up in an...
Just Jared Jr

JoJo Siwa Finally Meets Her 'Inspiration' Miley Cyrus: 'I Had the Best Conversation of My Life'

JoJo Siwa finally got the chance to meet her inspiration Miley Cyrus! The 16-year-old superstar was working at the same rehearsal studio as Miley and the two got...
Just Jared Jr

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.