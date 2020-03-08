Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot'

Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot'

FOXNews.com Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Dolly Parton has no plans of slowing down. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Dakotann02

Dakota Callicott Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot' 7 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot'" via FOX NEW… https://t.co/feQ3i27tAu 11 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot’ | Fox News https://t.co/EDeMmMFmrq 14 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot’ 19 minutes ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot'" via FOX NEW… https://t.co/a1xIe0RPdG 27 minutes ago

MonangeSauvi

Savedangel61 AGAIN Text TRUMP to 88022 Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot' https://t.co/VPUPvvaxUU #FoxNews 29 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #2599cd62d2495cc68fa671c5d8dec1d8 #foxnewspersondollyparton Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover agai… https://t.co/7t4O8HkJwc 33 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot'… https://t.co/tfOGLk2mfA 33 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.