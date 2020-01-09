Global  

Dolly Parton Wants to Be on the Cover of 'Playboy' for Her 75th Birthday!

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Dolly Parton has some new dreams she wants to accomplish! The “9 to 5″ singer opened up in an interview with 60 Minutes Australia on Sunday (March 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dolly Parton “Well, I don’t plan to retire,” she said when asked what her “retirement age” would be. “I just [...]
