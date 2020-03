1ive1ove1earn RT @accessonline: It's over for #AmandaBynes and fiancé Paul Michael. 💔 https://t.co/azDO7LC9Jn 2 seconds ago SOCIALITE LIFE Actress #amandabynes and fiancé #PaulMichael split three weeks after becoming engaged - https://t.co/0EuBhysVIy https://t.co/WWXKaE3DwV 27 minutes ago d-rock trot Amanda Bynes Breaks Off Engagement with Fiance of Three Weeks via @TMZ https://t.co/nkx71G7GKM https://t.co/Y6pSlNURYC 1 hour ago Noah James Warner RT @TMZ: Amanda Bynes Breaks Off Engagement with Fiance of Three Weeks https://t.co/DQ0vQQwlyz 1 hour ago Premiere Networks SPLITSVILLE: @amandabynes fiance of only three weeks Paul Michael confirms they called off the engagement https://t.co/ERhL0b66Kd 1 hour ago Lindsay RT @enews: Three weeks after they announced their engagement, Amanda Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael have called it quits. 💔 https://t.co… 3 hours ago Shela RT @people: Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Split 3 Weeks After Announcing Engagement https://t.co/L4VTjZIua4 3 hours ago E! News Three weeks after they announced their engagement, Amanda Bynes and her fiance Paul Michael have called it quits. 💔… https://t.co/iKTLseJrlV 4 hours ago