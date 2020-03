Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As Mediaite reported earlier today, Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took a moment during MediaBuzz to chide some colleagues for their commentary about Joe Biden’s “senility.” Kurtz called out Brit Hume and Marc Thiessen in particular for their comments about Biden’s mental faculties and the potential impact on the Democratic primary race, saying the following: “I […] As Mediaite reported earlier today, Fox News’ Howard Kurtz took a moment during MediaBuzz to chide some colleagues for their commentary about Joe Biden’s “senility.” Kurtz called out Brit Hume and Marc Thiessen in particular for their comments about Biden’s mental faculties and the potential impact on the Democratic primary race, saying the following: “I […] 👓 View full article