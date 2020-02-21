Reese Witherspoon Narrates Quibi's 'Fierce Queens' Series

Sunday, 8 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Reese Witherspoon is using her star power to shine a light on the true stars of the animal kingdom – the queens – on Quibi. The 43-year-old actress has teamed up with the new streaming service to host Fierce Queens, which “explores phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the [...] 👓 View full article

