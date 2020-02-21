Global  

Reese Witherspoon Narrates Quibi's 'Fierce Queens' Series

Just Jared Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Reese Witherspoon is using her star power to shine a light on the true stars of the animal kingdom – the queens – on Quibi. The 43-year-old actress has teamed up with the new streaming service to host Fierce Queens, which “explores phenomenal female animals: the rebel matriarchs, powerful leaders and dangerous lovers of the [...]
News video: Fierce Queens With Reese Witherspoon Trailer

Fierce Queens With Reese Witherspoon Trailer 00:52

 Fierce Queens With Reese Witherspoon - Official Trailer - Quibi For all the Fierce Queens out there. Fierce Queens with Reese Witherspoon. Coming April 6. Only on Quibi.

Reese Witherspoon Films Scenes for 'The Morning Show' Season 2

Reese Witherspoon sports her character Bradley Jackson’s brunette hair while filming a scene for season two of The Morning Show on Monday (March 9) in Los...
Just Jared


