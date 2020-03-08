Global  

Amanda Bynes and Fiance Call Off Engagement Three Weeks After Proposal

AceShowbiz Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Paul Michael, who has been described as the 'best person on the face of the Earth' by the 'What a Girl Wants' star, confirms the break-up reports, claiming she is still his best friend.
Amanda Bynes Breaks Off Engagement with Fiance of Three Weeks

Amanda Bynes won't be walking down the aisle after all -- she and her fiance of just 3 weeks have called off their engagement. AB's groom-to-be, Paul Michael,...
TMZ.com

Amanda Bynes, fiancé split 3 weeks after engagement news

Three weeks after announcing she was engaged, Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael have called it quits. 
FOXNews.com

