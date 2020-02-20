Global  

Amanda Bynes and Fiancé Paul Michael Split After 3-Week Engagement

E! Online Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
It's over between Amanda Bynes and Paul Michael. E! News has learned that the two have broken up and ended their engagement, just weeks after the Hairspray actress introduced her fans...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans [Video]Amanda Bynes introduces her fiance to fans

Hollywood actress Amanda Bynes has introduced her fiance to her fans.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:07Published

Amanda Bynes' fiance 'hasn't met her parents' [Video]Amanda Bynes' fiance 'hasn't met her parents'

Paul Michael, Amanda Bynes' fiance, has not yet met her parents.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Amanda Bynes, fiancé split 3 weeks after engagement news

Three weeks after announcing she was engaged, Amanda Bynes and her fiancé Paul Michael have called it quits. 
FOXNews.com

Amanda Bynes Breaks Off Engagement with Fiance of Three Weeks

Amanda Bynes won't be walking down the aisle after all -- she and her fiance of just 3 weeks have called off their engagement. AB's groom-to-be, Paul Michael,...
TMZ.com

