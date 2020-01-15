Pic: Ibrahim's a copy of his ‘old man’ Saif

Global  

IndiaTimes Sunday, 8 March 2020 ()
Ibrahim Ali Khan, celebrated his birthday on March 6, and sister Sara Ali Khan treated fans to unseen pictures of the brother-sister duo from an earlier vacation. Wishing her little brother a Happy Birthday, the Love Aaj Kal star wrote in her Instagram post, “I love you more than you know”. On multiple occasions, Sara has proved that she has a quirky sense of humour as she had posted really funny things on her social media accounts. Now, as opposed to that, Ibrahim seems to be showing off his gentleman side to the world as he has been posting some classy stuff on his own Instagram account lately. His latest post features his father Saif Ali Khan, and we must say the two look ultra dapper!
👓 View full article
