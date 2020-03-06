Katy Perry Reveals to Fans If She Wants a Boy or a Girl

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Katy Perry is addressing her pregnancy! While performing at the ICC Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup Final on Sunday (March 8) in Melbourne, Australia, the 35-year-old singer revealed to the crowds if she wants a boy or a girl. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katy Perry “I hope it’s a girl,” Katy said [...] 👓 View full article

