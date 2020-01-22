Sean Penn & Girlfriend Leila George Make Rare Appearance at Australia Wildfire Relief Benefit

Monday, 9 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sean Penn and girlfriend Leila George are making a rare public appearance together! The 59-year-old two-time Oscar winner and the 27-year-old Australian actress held hands while arriving at the Meet Me In Australia Benefit Event on Sunday evening (March 8) at the LA Zoo in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sean [...] 👓 View full article

