Sean Penn & Girlfriend Leila George Make Rare Appearance at Australia Wildfire Relief Benefit

Just Jared Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Sean Penn and girlfriend Leila George are making a rare public appearance together! The 59-year-old two-time Oscar winner and the 27-year-old Australian actress held hands while arriving at the Meet Me In Australia Benefit Event on Sunday evening (March 8) at the LA Zoo in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sean [...]
