Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Dougray Scott claims Tom Cruise blocked him from Wolverine role that made Hugh Jackman a star

Dougray Scott claims Tom Cruise blocked him from Wolverine role that made Hugh Jackman a star

Independent Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Jackman subsequently played Wolverine in nine 'X-Men' movies
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Dougray Scott says Tom Cruise blocked him from playing Wolverine


ContactMusic

Dougray Scott Claims Tom Cruise Cost Him Chance to Star as Wolverine

Revealing how he lost the mutant part to Hugh Jackman, the 'Mission: Impossible 2' actor spills that his 'very powerful' co-star insisted that he had to stay and...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.