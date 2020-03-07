Global  

Jacqueline-Asim's Mere Angne Mein song

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Set in the background of Holi celebrations, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ narrates an engaging story featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Asim Riaz. While, Jacqueline is seen as a princess in a traditional outfit and jewellery, Asim is a modern handsome hunk. The video travels between the 1435 AD and current time.
 Actress Jacqueline Fernandez dropped the first look poster of her upcoming music video titled "Mere Angne Mein". #JacquelineFernandez #MereAngneMein #AsimRiaz #T-Series #BiggBoss #BiggBoss13 #Bollywood

Mere Angne Mein song: Asim Riaz does his best in his debut song with Jacqueline Fernandez but the song in itself is a terrible disappointment after all the hype...
 'Mere Angne Mein' releases on March 8. It has been sung by Neha Kakkar and Raja Hasan and the music has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. 
