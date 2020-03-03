Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katrina Kaif defends Rohit Shetty's comment

Katrina Kaif defends Rohit Shetty's comment

IndiaTimes Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Katrina Kaif has finally broken her silence on the much talked about comment made by her 'Sooryavanshi' director. While it was reported that Rohit Shetty okayed a shot where Katrina was blinking and stated that with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in the frame, no one would look at her.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza at press meet ahead of IIFA awards 2020 [Video]Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza at press meet ahead of IIFA awards 2020

Katrina Kaif, and Kartik Aaryan attended press conference ahead of IIFA awards 2020. Kartik arrived at the event with an injured hand. This year, IIFA awards will be conducted in MP's Indore. Dia Mirza..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published

Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and others arrive in style at IIFA 2020 press conference [Video]Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and others arrive in style at IIFA 2020 press conference

Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan and others arrive in style at IIFA 2020 press conference

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sooryavanshi Memes: Even Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rohit Shetty would love them!

The trailer of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi was long-awaited. Fans were waiting to see how far Rohit Shetty has pulled off the action, some were...
Mid-Day

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar disapproves of Katrina Kaif for this reason!

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are reuniting for the eighth time in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The recently released trailer of the film showcases the two...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood Life

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.